× Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks James Beard Awards and last minute Mother’s Day reservations

Though Chicago was essentially shut out in the James Beard Awards, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John about the one chef who represented Chicago in the Awards. And, he lists some of his favorite places to eat near Wrigley Field just ahead of a Sox-Cubs challenge. Finally, he provides you with a list of restaurants where good reservations are still open at good brunch spots Mother’s Day!