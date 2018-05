× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.8.18: Jesus Christ Superstar

Today’s guests include comedian Pat McGann, CNET’s Bridget Carey, Heath Saunders as ‘Jesus’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ Mary Kay Wall, and Mike Leonard. Bill and Wendy talk about fashion, Google, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.