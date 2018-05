× Author Doug Stanton of “Horse Soldiers” and “The Odyssey of Echo Company:” “This is a different story for America”

The Odyssey of Echo Company Author Doug Stanton encourages you to start an important conversation with your elders using the book. This book chronicles the personal lives of those who experienced the 1968 Vietnam War Tet Offensive, both on the ground, and back at home. Doug tells John about one individual’s story from the book, one whose story begins in Indiana.