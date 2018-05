× 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Mary Van De Velde: “Get it first, get it fast”

The Steve Cochran Show’s own Mary Van De Velde is being inducted into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame on May 18th. We are so proud of her and we asked Mary to talk a little bit more about her career at WGN Radio and the different hosts she’s worked for. Also, the other stations she has worked at before WGN. Mary is amazing, we love her and we can’t wait to celebrate with her on May 18th!