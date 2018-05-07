X Ambassadors | Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer, First Records and Are the Grammy’s Losing Touch?

On this episode of Sound Sessions Podcast we chat with the members of X Ambassadors (Sam Harris, Casey Harris, and Adam Levin) backstage before their sold out show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. We loved talking to these guys – they are not only thoughtful and passionate about their music, they posses a connective tissue to their fans which we adore. They are set to release their latest album, Joyful. Buckle up for a great chat with the soulful-rock-trio, X Ambassadors.

