News broke last night that the Chicago Tribune New Room gained overwhelming support to unionize under Tronc (the parent company of the Chicago Tribune). Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sat down with Charlie Johnson (Chicago Tribune Homepage Editor) Dawn Rhodes (Chicago Tribune Higher Education Reporter) & Heidi Stevens (Chicago Tribune Columnist) to talk through what this means for the newspaper and its readers.