× What makes the mission of The People’s Music School unique?

Tracy Sefl and Carolyn Sybesma, Director of Community Programs and Strategic Initiatives for The People’s Music School join Justin to discuss the upcoming The People’s Music School Gala. Tracy and Carolyn talk about the mission of The People’s Music School, the important life skills that are learned at The People’s Music School, how music can be central to the educational experience, the four programs around the city of Chicago, why they are in neighborhoods that are under-resourced and how the school plans to grow moving forward.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio