WGN Radio Theatre #281: Escape, Burns and Allen & Casey, Crime Photographer

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 6, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: The Target.” Guest Starring: Edgar Barrier; (09-18-54). Next we have: “Burns & Allen: George Gets a Black Eye.” Guest Starring: George Burns and Gracie Allen; (12-09-40). For our final episode of the night we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Box of Death.” Guest Starring: Staats Cotsworth; (04-17-47)

