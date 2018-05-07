Blues singer Tail Dragger Jones performs at Cook County Jail. Jones, whose birth name is James Yancey Jones, also talks with Dave Hoekstra about his musical career and his own time in prison.
Video and photos: Tail Dragger Returns to Jail
