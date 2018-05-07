FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump. Barr said she thought it was important to show how the Conner family deals with the same issues many American families are facing. (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File)
Top Five@5 (5/7/18): Roseanne tackles domestic terrorism, Melania debuts “Be Best,” and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, May 7, 2018:
First Lady Melania Trump debut her “Be First” initiative at a Rose Garden event, President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani may not have all his facts straight, West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blakenship has another wacky video, Roseanne Bare’s ABC sitcom tackles terrorism, and Stormy Daniels makes a cameo on SNL.