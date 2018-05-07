× Top Five@5 (5/7/18): Roseanne tackles domestic terrorism, Melania debuts “Be Best,” and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, May 7, 2018:

First Lady Melania Trump debut her “Be First” initiative at a Rose Garden event, President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani may not have all his facts straight, West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blakenship has another wacky video, Roseanne Bare’s ABC sitcom tackles terrorism, and Stormy Daniels makes a cameo on SNL.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3500967/3500967_2018-05-07-195107.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

