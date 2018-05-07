× The Wintrust Business Lunch 5/7/18: Luxury Co-Working, The Next Generation of Business, & Social Media’s Impact on Plant Sales

To start off the week, Jon Hansen jumped in for Steve Bertrand and Jon caught up with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis on what makes the luxury co-working space more affordable than you think, and furniture shopping could be easier with the “Kayak of furniture shopping”. Lior Arussy is helping businesses grow with the changing times thanks to his new book, and Jim Jaworski provided the latest from the digital news world such as how social media is influencing plant sales.