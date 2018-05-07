× The Opening Bell 5/7/18: Is Your Pet Safe In The Car?

The movie industry for Chicago has been sparse in recent years, but thanks to this week’s CEO Spotlight, it’s thriving. Steve Grzanich caught up with Alex Pissios (Founder of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios) to learn about the 16,000+ jobs added to the Chicago area, and the billions of dollars the company is bringing into the city. Lindsey Wolko (Founder of The Center for Pet Safety) then told Steve about the efforts to protect pets with their car partnerships and how they continue to fight to regulate the multi-billion dollar pet product industry.