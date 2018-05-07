× The mother of two Native American teens, stopped by police during a college campus tour: “It feels like returning a victim to the scene of a crime”

Lorraine Kahneratokwas Gray is the mother of two Native American teens, Thomas Kanewakeron and Lloyd Skanahwati, who were stopped by police while on a college campus tour, after a woman complained of suspicious behavior. She joins John Williams to describe how the false stop that led the teens to miss the tour they drove seven hours for, has been received in the family’s community.