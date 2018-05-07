× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.07.18: Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, gun t-shirts in school, Colorado State University

John kicks off the new week with a review on the newest “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino. He then asks you to weigh in on Facebook with your thoughts on his new music video, “This is America.” Then, the mother of a Markesan High School students defends her son’s right to wear a t-shirt to school, which depicts guns that spell the word, “LOVE.” John asks you what the weirdest, oldest things you have saved are. And, another mother is in the news this week. Lorraine Kahneratokway Gray’s sons were stopped on a college campus tour at Colorado State University, when a woman from the group called the cops on them.