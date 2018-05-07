× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: The Hamilton is out of the bag

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric shares some exclusive details on the new ‘Hamilton’ exhibit that coming to Chicago in November. Eric also has some more big news about the Chicago Tribune. Last night, the news broke that Tronc (the parent company of the Chicago Tribune) has agreed to allow the Chicago Tribune newsrooms to unionize.

