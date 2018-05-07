× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-7-18

We have another incredible show to kick off the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we welcome back political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling for yet another spirited episode of Touché, legendary magician Teller along with acclaimed theater director Aaron Posner discuss co-directing the current production of “Macbeth” at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, we give you an update on all the Chicago winners at tonight’s James Beard Awards, we introduce you to the The People’s Music School and tell you about their upcoming gala and we end the show with some great live music in Studio 435 courtesy of Ike Reilly!

