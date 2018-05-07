× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/07/18): Tom Bevan on the crossroads of culture & politics and Kasso gets a yellow card

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 102: John Kass and Jeff Carlin discuss America’s favorite summer past-time, yelling at umpires & referees. Sparked by a great piece from the Chicago Tribune’s Kate Thayer, Kasso & Carlin look at why a referee/umpire shortage is causing some park districts to rethink youth sports programs and how parents should handle themselves on the playing field. Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan also joins the podcast to analyze how the Stormy Daniels fiasco is impacting politics in D.C. and why Kanye West’s recent support for President Trump is revealing a lot about how culture impacts politics. Plus, Kasso has a message for the Boy Scouts of America.

