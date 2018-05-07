× The Carry Out 5-7-18: “There aren’t too many instances in history where separating parents from children is in the hero column”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Chicago’s violent weekend, Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying that parents and children entering the United States illegally will be separated, Melania Trump unveiling her anti-bullying campaign, Uber saying software issues led to a death in a self-driving automobile, new Bears LB Roquan Smith getting his team issued iPad stolen, the White Sox losing 3 of 4 at home to the Twins, the Cubs getting swept by the Cardinals and the architect of the defunct Chicago Spire designing a riverfront sculpture.

