× Roe Conn Full Show (5/7/18): Steve Stone, AB Stoddard, Tom Skilling, and guests without an “s” in their last name

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, May 7th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at the correlation between warmer weather & gun violence, Real Clear Politic’s AB Stoddard explains First Lady Melania Trump’s new “Be Best” campaign, Tom Skilling expects storms later this week, ABC 7’s Jason Knowles warns of fake products on sites like Amazon, the Top Five@5 features Stormy Daniels making a cameo on SNL, Ravinia’s Nick Pullia breaks down an incredible lineup for the 2018 season at Ravinia, White Sox guru Steve Stone has some good news about pitcher Danny Farquhar as he recovers from a brain hemorrhage, and Chair of the Chicago Bar Association’s Herman Kogan Media Awards Committee Dennis Culloton talks about Chicago’s long history of investigative reporting.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3500973/3500973_2018-05-07-200413.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

