× Roe Conn Full Show (5/4/18): Gen. Michael Hayden gets to the heart of US intelligence, Hofbräuhaus Chicago rolls out the Canarble Wagon, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for May 4th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling gets a virtual hug from a listener, co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” Mark McKinnon checks in from the NRA’s annual convention, attorney Mike Monico tries to make sense of Rudy Giuliani’s comments about his client’s associations with Michael Cohen & Stormy Daniels, Gen. Michael Hayden talks about his new book “The Assault on Intelligence,” the Top Five@5 features an unusual campaign ad from West Virginia hopeful Don Blankenship, the Hofbräuhaus Chicago in Rosemont rolls out the Canarble Wagon in honor of Maifest, and Richard Roeper reviews “Tully” & “Disobedience.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3500084/3500084_2018-05-04-200124.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​