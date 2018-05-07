× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “If President Trump doesn’t withdraw from the Iran deal I will be shocked”

It’s Monday so it must be Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to break down the top national political stories making news this week including President Trump offering full support for Gina Haspel, his nominee to become CIA director, President Trump announcing Tuesday whether he will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and the latest on the Stormy Daniels/Rudy Giuliani controversy.

