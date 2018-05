× Pam Schoenecker on her son’s first amendment fight surrounding a gun t-shirt

Pam Schoenecker is the mother of a Wisconsin Markesan High School student, Matthew, who has been wearing a shirt depicting guns and other weapon forms, that spell the word, “LOVE.” She joins John to explain why she thinks her son should be allowed to wear that shirt in class, even just three months after the Parkland, Florida shooting.