Opening doors for the future: Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid

Prior to becoming one of our favorite sitcom moms on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Daphne Maxwell Reid was already making her mark in history. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and earned a degree in interior design and architecture. May 3, 1968, Daphne was among 100 students that organized a 38 hour sit-in inside of the schools bursars offices with efforts of gaining more relative things for African American students.

This year Daphne was honored during the Northwestern University commemoration gala event.

In episode 16, Daphne chats with Marsha Lyles and Dometi Pongo about her outlook on life. She breaks down how she conquered numerous obstacles and manifesting on her gifts. When asked about her thoughts on Kanye West she gives her idea of free thinking. Daphne talks about working on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, her empathizing for Bill Cosby, her custom made apparel, her love for doors and everything she brings to the table in her recipe book.

