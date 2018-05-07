× Norma Peterson: Responding to abusive relationships

Norma Peterson from the SHARE luncheon in Aurora dives deep into abusive relationships; how you can survive them and extract yourself from them. Norma shares her personal experiences, tools and where you can receive help. For more information, you can visit documenttheabuse.com or download the app.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER