No Coast Cinema Ep. 38.5 | "Fast Color" and the 25th Anniversary of "Jurassic Park"

In this mini episode of No Coast Cinema, Tom Hush talks about two of the screenings he attended as part of the 6th Annual Chicago Critics Film Festival.

He looks at opening night selection Fast Color, directed by Julia Hart and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the 25th Anniversary screening of Jurassic Park on 35mm film.

