× Live from Studio 435: Ike Reilly

The terrific singer-songwriter Ike Reilly joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his career, how his music has changed through the years, the process of recording the new work, who influenced him when he was starting out, what it was like growing up in Libertyville, the authenticity of his music, his new record, “Crooked Love” and his upcoming residency at the Old Town School of Folk Music. Ike Reilly also performs a few songs including “Missile Site” “Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night” and “Clean Blood Blues.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio