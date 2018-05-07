× Legendary magician Teller masterfully combines magic, horror, humor and beauty to tell the story of “Macbeth”

Teller, the great magician, illusionist, writer, actor, painter, and film director and one half of the legendary comedy magic duo Penn & Teller along with Aaron Posner, award-winning playwright and director and co-founder of Philadelphia’s Arden Theatre Company, join Justin in-studio to discuss co-directing the Chicago Shakespeare Theater‘s production of “Macbeth.” Teller and Aaron talk about bringing “Macbeth” to Chicago, why they believe “Macbeth” is a supernatural horror thriller, why this interpretation is different than previous productions, why this project is so important to Teller, the relationship between Shakespeare and magic, the effort to combine horror, beauty and magic into the production, when Teller first became interested in magic and theater, the disruptive nature of their work, how they approach communication and the importance of humor in this production of “Macbeth.”

