Former Director of the NSA & CIA Gen. Michael Hayden looks at how US intelligence functions in a “post truth” world

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 18: Central Intelligence Agency Director Michael Hayden listens to questioning during a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee January 18, 2007 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The topic of the hearing was the "Current Assessment of Threats to U.S. National Security." (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Retired United States Air Force four-star general and former Director of the National Security Agency, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Michael Hayden joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the how average Americans see the US intelligence agencies and his new book “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.”

