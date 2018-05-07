× Former Director of the NSA & CIA Gen. Michael Hayden looks at how US intelligence functions in a “post truth” world

Retired United States Air Force four-star general and former Director of the National Security Agency, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Michael Hayden joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the how average Americans see the US intelligence agencies and his new book “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3500078/3500078_2018-05-04-194818.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

