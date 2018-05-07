× “Elton Jim” plays the gender-neutral “name game” and anxiously awaits the arrival of “Mayochup”

In this 103rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explores the new trend in naming children, as Millennials now are choosing more “gender-neutral” names for their babies. Today, if you call out the name “Charlie,” it’s a good bet both a boy, AND a girl will answer. Jim also awaits the new Kraft Heinz mayonnaise/ketchup combination — “Mayochup” — coming to the U.S. later this year. Are we “allowed” to put THIS stuff on a hot dog? And in the “Pop Culture Club,” segment, regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, and Jim discuss their own names, and if they’re happy with the monikers their parents gave them!