Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.7.18: Illinois and ketchup

Bill and Wendy open the show by recapping their weekends. Then, they talk about hockey player Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins. Brad made the headlines over the weekend in a bizarre way. They also discuss Rudy Giuliani disastrous interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Sen. John McCain, fun facts for each state, and much more. Also, Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn stops by to talk about the new ‘Hamilton’ exhibit that is coming to Chicago, and he has some news about Tronc and the Chicago Tribune.

