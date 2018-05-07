× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.7.18: Top Prop Comics

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy test out each other’s knowledge of the Constitution. Then, they talk about actor/comic Ken Jeong, who had a real show-stopper during a performance in Phoenix on Saturday. They also pose the question: “Who was the first prop comedian ever? “

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.