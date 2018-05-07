× Alexander Rossi on Indy Moving into May and Excitement for the 500!

Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi joins Dane “On The Road” to share the anticipation and preparation for the 500 coming up and the way Indianapolis truly come alive when the calendar hits May. Hear as Alex fills us in on the fun of new hit podcast “Off Track” that he is doing with fellow Verizon Indycar Series driver James Hinchcliffe. Get all the latest on and off track for Alex

