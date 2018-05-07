After Hours with Rick Kogan: Lincoln Park Zoo President Kevin Bell, the Evanston Literary Festival and a sample from the Studs Terkel Radio Archive

Posted 1:15 PM, May 7, 2018, by

Bob Dylan and Studs Terkel

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio by Lincoln Park Zoo president, Kevin Bell, to discuss his career, the zoo’s 150th-anniversary celebration. John K. Wilson and Lynn Haller stop by the studio to talk about the Evanston Literary Festival. Rick finishes up with a sample from the Studs Terkel Radio Archive of Studs with Bob Dylan. The archive will be going live May 15th and will share more than 5,000 of Terkel’s interview programs.

 