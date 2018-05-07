× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Lincoln Park Zoo President Kevin Bell, the Evanston Literary Festival and a sample from the Studs Terkel Radio Archive

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio by Lincoln Park Zoo president, Kevin Bell, to discuss his career, the zoo’s 150th-anniversary celebration. John K. Wilson and Lynn Haller stop by the studio to talk about the Evanston Literary Festival. Rick finishes up with a sample from the Studs Terkel Radio Archive of Studs with Bob Dylan. The archive will be going live May 15th and will share more than 5,000 of Terkel’s interview programs.