White Sox Weekly (5/5/18): Sox/Twins weekend set with Darrin Jackson, Tom Paciorek, Cory Provus and more

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: WGN Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson joins the guys and talks about the role confidence plays in trying to establish consistency with the club’s young pitchers; Twins radio voice and former WGN-er Cory Provus checks in and discusses Minnesota’s own building process under Paul Molitor; the great Wimparoo, Tom Paciorek previews his Sunday reunion with Hawk Harrelson in the Sox TV booth; Tim Anderson sings his favorite song, and more.