White Sox Weekly (5/5/18): Sox/Twins weekend set with Darrin Jackson, Tom Paciorek, Cory Provus and more

Posted 1:23 PM, May 6, 2018, by , Updated at 01:21PM, May 6, 2018

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball:  WGN Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson joins the guys and talks about the role confidence plays in trying to establish consistency with the club’s young pitchers; Twins radio voice and former WGN-er Cory Provus checks in and discusses Minnesota’s own building process under Paul Molitor; the great Wimparoo, Tom Paciorek previews his Sunday reunion with Hawk Harrelson in the Sox TV booth; Tim Anderson sings his favorite song, and more.