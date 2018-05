× What steps are being taken to repair the Quincy Veterans Home and prevent future outbreaks of Legionnaires Disease?

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Senator of Villa Park and Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affair Committee, Tom Cullerton. Tom and Rick discuss the Rauner administration’s task force proposal on rebuilding the Quincy Veterans Home since the outbreak of Legionnaires Disease; the vitality of fixing the pipe system at the home; and more.