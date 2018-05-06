× WGN Radio Theatre #280: Gunsmoke, The Life of Riley & The Man Called X

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 5, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Home Surgery.” Guest Starring: William Conrad; (09-13-52). Next we have: “The Life of Riley: Perfect Mate for Babs.” Guest Starring: William Bendix; (10-08-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Man Called X: Student Riots at Leiden.” Guest Starring: H Marshall (03-17-51).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre