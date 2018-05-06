× Tom ‘Wimpy’ Paciorek is back in the Sox booth: “I just really enjoyed working with Hawk during those years”

Former White Sox TV color man and 18-year big league outfielder Tom ‘Wimpy’ Paciorek joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he rejoins the Sox booth this weekend and prepares to reunite with his old partner Hawk Harrelson. They talk about Hawk’s divisive style and legacy as a broadcaster, the enduring loyalty of the White Sox organization under Jerry Reinsdorf, memories of the ’83 season, the origin of the ‘Wimpy’ nickname, and more.