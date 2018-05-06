× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/6/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Former Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate, Ra Joy. Ra reflects on the experience of running, some of the lessons he’s learned, and the privilege of being able to travel throughout the state and speak with so many people of different background. Ra also stresses the importance of changes the need to be made in Chicago and how he plans to initiate these changes.



Next, Rick is joined by Republican State Rep. Grant Wehrli of Naperville to discuss Republican opposition to a graduated income tax. Grant also shares the likelihood of a budget emerging from Springfield.



Then, Rick speaks with Democratic State Senator of Villa Park and Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affair Committee, Tom Cullerton. Tom and Rick discuss the Rauner administration’s task force proposal on rebuilding the Quincy Veterans Home since the outbreak of Legionnaires Disease; the vitality of fixing the pipe system at the home; and more.

