Steve Dale's Pet World 5/6/2018

Steve Dale is joined in the studio by the Vice President of Operations for the Anti-Cruelty Society, David Dinger. Steve and David discuss some of the many issues that plague pet-owners throughout the city of Chicago, including the regulations of “pet-friendly” apartments and condominiums. David also shares details about the society’s upcoming Bark in the Park event.

