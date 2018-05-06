× New state-of-the-art facility opens on site of 76-year-old Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital opened in March, becoming the region’s most state-of-the-art hospital. But, it isn’t an unfamiliar neighbor, as it occupies the same 170-acre campus as the original Lake Forest Hospital, built in 1942. Portions of the old facility will remain as part of the overall facility which will focus on health and wellness as well as teaching.