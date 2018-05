× Legendary Comedian Don Rickles: ‘Keeping his Name Alive’ with a Look Back an Exclusive Backstage Conversation with a Comedy Legend

In keeping a promise to help ‘keep his name alive’, Dave celebrates the legacy of comedian Don Rickles with Don’s and Frank Sinatra’s longtime Manager, Tony Oppedisano, plus we’ll share my never-aired post-performance conversation with the legend himself, and our original interview from 2016.