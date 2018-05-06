× Karen Conti 5/6/2018 | Avoiding the Fear of Mortality and Properly Preparing Your Will

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show:

Karen provides legal advice to listeners, and tonight she’s joined by Estate Planning Expert Tim Carroll. Planning for the future isn’t always easy and many people fail to properly have a will and/or a trust in place before they pass. Tim shares honest information about estate planning including drafting a will, selecting a power of attorney, and much more.

Karen also speaks with comedians Brian Noonan and Tommy Dreesen to reflect on Michelle Wolf’s correspondents’ dinner monologue; odd mother’s day gifts are discussed; and more.

