× Is the current political climate causing comedians to sensor themselves?

There’s been a lot of mixed feelings towards Michelle Wolf and her jokes performed at the correspondents’ dinner. Did she cross the line?

Karen Conti along with great friend of the show, Brian Noonan and comedian Tommy Dreesen, as they take a look at Michelle Wolf’s correspondents’ dinner monologue. Brian believes that many people take things too seriously and seem to be a bit too sensitive, regardless of their political standpoint. Tommy comments that the roast should consist of jokes about both sides and the media. Both agree that performing a roast is difficult and sometimes you have to take a risk and push the envelope.

