Former Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate, Ra Joy reflects on his race and looks forward to making a change in the future

Rick Pearson talks with Former Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate, Ra Joy. Ra reflects on the experience of running, some of the lessons he’s learned, and the privilege of being able to travel throughout the state and speak with so many people of different background. Ra also stresses the importance of changes the need to be made in Chicago and how he plans to initiate these changes.