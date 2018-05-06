× Emmy Award Winning Producer Marty Krofft: A Look Back at ‘The Banana Splits’, ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’, ‘Land of the Lost’, ‘Far Out Space Nuts’ and Nickelodeon’s ‘Mutt & Stuff’

On the heels of winning a Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Television Academy, legendary children’s TV producers Sid & Marty Krofft join Dave Plier to talk about creating the costumes for ‘The Banana Splits’, as well as creating and producing groundbreaking shows like ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’, ‘The Land of the Lost’ and ‘The Bugaloos’.