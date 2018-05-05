× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/5/18: Elizabeth Dwoskin, Brigid Sweeney, Mary Wisniewski

Amy Guth talks to Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for the Washington Post, about Facebook’s newly announced plans to enter the dating space. Brigid Sweeney from Crain’s Chicago Business discusses how the grocery delivery service Peapod is updating to keep up with the likes of Amazon (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20180427/ISSUE01/180429868/peapod-arms-itself-as-grocery-wars-intensify). Later, Mary Wisniewski of the Chicago Tribune talks her through a couple recent stories about Divvy and other bike-sharing programs in the city.