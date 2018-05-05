× Volcanologist talks Kilauea aftermath, natural disaster precautions

Volcanologist Janine Krippner joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss Hawaii’s aftermath of Kilauea, as it erupted this past week. Residents were forced to leave their homes as it flowed into residential areas.

Dr. Krippner is a postdoctoral researcher in volcanology at Concord University. She says her field is diverse and involves intense physics, math and use of satellite data. As she tries to answer questions about how volcanoes work, she studies active volcanoes like Mount St. Helens. The New Zealand native says that there are “1500 potential active volcanoes. Some have erupted recently and they could erupt again,” she says. The most active volcano is in the Cascades, which is a number of volcanoes in a volcanic arc in western North America, extending from southwestern British Columbia through Washington and Oregon to Northern California.

Krippner says that tiny eruptions are easier to handle, depending on how close the volcanoes are to people. Recent news reports have stated that the “super volcano” in Yellowstone National Park will eventually erupt again, but the United Staes Geological Survey says that it is very unlikely to occur even in the next thousand or even 10,000 years. Krippner says the magma needs to be extremely hot. For geysers in Yellowstone, it’s possible that they may need erupt, but if they produce a lot of heat and if water gets into the ground, it’s possible that it can shoot out of the geyser. Krippner says these possible erratic geysers are pretty localized and as long as people don’t go near them, they should be safe.