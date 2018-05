× Startup Showcase: Howard Tullman & Parlay

Today on the show Scott Kitun talks with Howard Tullman, the Executive Director of the Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship. Scott and Howard discuss the importance of harboring an interactive learning experience. Scott also talks with Keith Frankel , the founder of Parlay!

To invest in Parlay click here!

