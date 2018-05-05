× OTL #603: Past and current West Side issues, Landmarks IL works to save buildings, Cops in local public schools

Mike Stephen questions political authenticity on social media, dives into the history of Chicago’s Westside in the face of the proposed police academy with Tiffany Walden creator and editor/chief of TheTriibe.com, learns about endangered buildings in Illinois with the president of Landmarks Illinois, and chats with local reporter Yana Kunichoff about police training for police officers stationed in schools. The local music this week is powered by Ludlow.

