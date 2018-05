× On the Road 05/05/2018: Rutledge Wood LIVE from the Kentucky Derby, Alexander Rossi talks INDY 500 and much more!

Today on the show Dane Neal talks with Rutledge Wood live from the Kentucky Derby, Indy Car Racer Alexander Rossi joins the show to talk about the upcoming Indy 500, Dining Out Loud podcast hosts Penny Pollack & Michael Nagrant talk about their new show and Megan Schumacher the VP of Don Schumacher Racing joins to talk about her recent travels and Make a Wish.